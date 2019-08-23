UAMS offers Spanish translators for bilingual customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will now make it easier and faster for bilingual patients to get the care they need when visiting.

The hospital has included iPads that can bring a live Spanish speaking translator inside the room in a matter of minutes if the patient needs assistance communicating their needs or symptoms.

Lee Kitchen, the Program Manager for CDH LIVE says they’re always looking for ways to help the customer feel more comfortable.

“Now with the digital push, we have iPads throughout all the clinics,” Lee explains. “They are able to just go in and just get us in like instantly instead of having to wait 20 to 25 minutes for us to show up in person.”

Lee says the iPads have been placed in every clinic to ensure patients have the option to speak in their native language.

The translators will either come in person or appear on the device via a video where patients can speak to a live person.