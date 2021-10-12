UAMS NICU babies in need of costumes for Halloween season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Halloween is right around the corner, but there is absolutely nothing scary about the sweet babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

UAMS is putting out a call for Halloween costumes for the hospital’s NICU babies.

There are about 70 babies in the NICU right now and the hospital is hoping to get a costume made for each one of them.

If you’d like to volunteer to make a costume, you can send them to:

UAMS Communications & Marketing

4301 W. Markham, #890

Little Rock, AR 72205