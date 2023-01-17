LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has named a new CEO and chief clinical officer.

Officials with the university named Dr. Michelle Krause chief executive officer and senior vice chancellor for UAMS Health. Dr. Ahmed Abuabdou was named chief clinical officer for UAMS Medical Center. School officials said that both have been serving on an interim basis since September 2022.

Krause joined UAMS in 2002 and has served in several administrative roles before being promoted. She was named chief clinical officer in April 2022 and served in this capacity before taking on her current role.

Krause serves as chair of the board of directors of the Baptist Health-UAMS Accountable Care Alliance and is also a professor in the UAMS College of Medicine. UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said that she is well versed on the health care needs across Arkansas.

“Her clinical expertise, administrative experience and institutional knowledge make her the ideal leader for our statewide health system,” Patterson said.

Abuabdou joined UAMS in 2012. He is an associate professor of medicine at UAMS and leads the UAMS Physician Advisor Group. Abuabdou serves nationally as the vice president of operations for the American College of Physician Advisors.

Krause extended her support for Abuabdou taking on the permanent position, saying that he is a “trusted member of the UAMS Health leadership team.”

Patterson said that the university is fortunate to have Krause and Abuabdou’s step into the appointed roles.