LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS has a 24-hour, 7 day a week, call line that offers mental health services for Arkansans that tends to receive many calls around the holiday season.

AR ConnectNow is the treatment program provided by UAMS to anyone who is struggling with their mental health.

Isis Pettway, a mental health professional at UAMS, explained how accessible the help line was.

“No insurance required. If you’ve got a device, a tablet or a phone that allows you video access – we can see you and help you with therapeutic services,” Pettway said.

Officials with AR ConnectNow and UAMS said they experience a large number of calls during this time of year.

Those calling deal with seasonal affective disorder, as well as various mental health concerns such as stress, anxiety or overall depression.

Heather Isom, a central Arkansas woman that has struggled with depression for many years, shared how important it is to talk to anyone when affected by depression.

“Depression is very real – call and talk to someone,” Isom said. “When you have kids and you’re not with their father or mother then you’re alone on Christmas.”

AR ConnectNow is a resource for Christmas, as well as any other day that is a struggle for anyone’s mental health.

The call line number is 501-526-3563 or 800-482-9921. You can also visit their website at Psychiatry.UAMS.edu.