UAMS Medical Center Auxiliary holds virtual fundraising event to serve patients, families, staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The UAMS Medical Center Auxiliary is taking to the internet to raise money for services that help improve the health and comfort for patients, families and staff of the medical center.

The fundraising event, running October 1-15, is a virtual one.

According to a news release sent Wednesday from UAMS, the funds will provide for the needs of UAMS Medical Center’s patients and families, as well as provide support to staff with things including meals, snacks and items of appreciation during difficult times.

“The UAMS Medical Center Auxiliary plays an important role in providing for the needs of the patients and visitors of the UAMS Medical Center,” said Marcia Dunbar, volunteer coordinator with UAMS Auxiliary Events & Fundraising Department. “Part of that commitment includes giving back to programs and departments on campus that are doing work that directly promotes, improves and advances the welfare, health and comfort of the patients of UAMS.”

According to UAMS officials, the campaign’s lighthearted tone promotes “a fake event for a very real cause”.

The social media campaign includes daily posts featuring quotes and video testimonies from employees.

One post with a photo of two pairs of slipper-clad feet propped up on an ottoman says, “You are invited to NOT attend the UAMS Auxiliary’s NO SHOW Slipper Soiree.”

“Due to the pandemic, we cannot hold the in-person fundraisers we usually depend on,” Dunbar said. “So we hope this virtual fundraiser will help us continue to help those in need.”

Dunbar says the auxiliary relies on membership, fundraisers and donations to help provide for these needs.

“The auxiliary has been crucial during this pandemic by working to improve the atmosphere in which we work,” said Tonya Johnson, executive director of Nutrition and Hospitality Services.

If you would like to donate, click here.

