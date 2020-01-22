UAMS Med student focusing on youth vision

LITTLE ROCK , Ark.- A UAMS medical student is on a mission to change vision for children in Arkansas.

John Musser has started a 501C3 charity know as ROOTS. ROOTS stands for Rural Ophthalmology Optometry Treatment and Screening. The goals is to provide free eye care for kids and in some cases even glasses.

“There is a massive need in our state,” said Musser.

Musser said two out of three kids that fail their eye exam do not get follow up care. That is the group he is trying to help.

“There is 15,000 kids each year that fail their school eye screening without seeing an eye doctor.”

His efforts started with small clinics but now he has an even bigger idea.

“If we get an RV we are going to put two full service eye care lanes for kids to get the care that they need. “

Musser’s goal is to drive around the state and provide free eye care to kids in rural areas. To do that he needs transportation. Other than that he has dozens on volunteers on board to make sure the RV or bus would be fully staffed with trained eye care professionals.

“It is just critical that you step up and find a way to help people with their vision.”