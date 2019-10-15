UAMS MammoVan making stops in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS is offering mobile breast cancer screenings to women across Arkansas.

This month the van will be making stops in Central Arkansas to provide mammograms.

Distance is usually what stands in the way of getting an annual mammogram.

That’s why the MammoVan will be at the Arkansas State Fair on Friday (Oct. 18).

“We’ve had many ladies who’ve walked several miles, blocks to come, many community partners have picked up people, they have vans, so the travel access really can be a barrier,” says Heather Kindy, UAMS Mobile MammoVan Supervisor.

Next week, the van will be at the Clinton Center in Little Rock:

October 24, 2019 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

1200 President Clinton Ave. Little Rock, AR 72201

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-259-8794.

Click here for the MammoVan’s full schedule.