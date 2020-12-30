UAMS laying out plan for COVID-19 patient increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hospitals across the state are feeling the pressure after a new record high of 1,174 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson is speaking out about the toll this is taking on the healthcare system.

UAMS has already deferred its elective procedures to try and free up space and ease the strain on staff.

“We’ve been bent but we have not been broken,” Patterson said.

Even still, Patterson says the strain continues to grow as more rooms are filling due to COVID-19.

“Our biggest challenge right now is having enough staffed beds for patients that are coming to us,” Patterson said.

Now, Patterson and his staff are finding ways to provide the same care despite having less resources than normal. That starts with creating space by doubling up patients.

“Put in infrastructure so that we can convert a couple of floors of single bedded rooms to double bedded rooms so if we need to, we can have two patients in a room instead of one patient,” Patterson said.

He also pointed out construction that’s started to expand their emergency department.

“There is a parking deck immediately adjacent to that. We are going to cordon that space off and turn it into a patient care area where we can triage patients outside of the emergency room, maintain social distancing and allow us to care for more patients,” Patterson said.

With more patients, however, comes more work for healthcare workers.

“We would not be able to get by without frontline care givers and right now they are doing the most selfless thing they could possibly be doing,” Patterson said.

He said along with the social distancing and mask wearing, getting the vaccine into the arms of those most vulnerable will have the biggest impact on reducing stress on hospitals state wide.

“That is going to be the key for the next six to eight weeks,” Patterson said.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Dr. Patterson said this is the perfect night to stay home and watch the ball drop on TV. He encourages everyone to continue following the guidelines.