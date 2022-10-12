LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS hosted its 24-hour-long Day of Giving fundraising event on Wednesday.

For the last five years, UAMS has celebrated a Day of Giving in order to highlight its community and facilities across the state.

UAMS hosted several activities on their campus for the event like serving cake and playing games.

UAMS hosts 24-hour Day of Giving event to support facilities

Over the course of this 24-hour event, all funds donated go towards their facilities.

UAMS has a presence in all 75 counties in Arkansas, and their goal with this event is to receive a donation from each county.

More information on how you can donate can be found online at Give.UAMS.edu