LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS hosted its 24-hour-long Day of Giving fundraising event on Wednesday.

For the last five years, UAMS has celebrated a Day of Giving in order to highlight its community and facilities across the state.

UAMS hosted several activities on their campus for the event like serving cake and playing games.

  • UAMS hosts 24-hour Day of Giving event to support facilities
Over the course of this 24-hour event, all funds donated go towards their facilities.

UAMS has a presence in all 75 counties in Arkansas, and their goal with this event is to receive a donation from each county.

More information on how you can donate can be found online at Give.UAMS.edu