UAMS holds Day of Giving fundraiser on Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The biggest single-day fundraiser for UAMS, The Day of Giving, is in full swing on Wednesday.

The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic but in 2019 the event raised more than $300,000.

The event began at 6 a.m. and will go through 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The money that is donated over the 24-hour event will go directly toward research and education.

This year the focus will be on the COVID-19 support fund and discretionary funds for different areas in need.

To make a financial donation there are three methods. You can call 501-686-8200, Text UAMS to 71777 or just visit the event website.

Knowing that not everyone can give money, the UAMS pantry is also asking for food donations.

The pantry hands out food to any of its 10,000 employees and 3,500 students that find themselves in a tough spot.

Through the pandemic UAMS has also worked toward helping deliver food to people in quarantine and has partnered with Arkansas Children’s Hospital in providing for workers there.

For those who can’t give food or money, UAMS is asking for people to feel free in dropping off thank you cards to frontline healthcare workers.

Anyone who wants to drop off food or thank you cards will be able to do so at the Freeway Medical Tower.