LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to get a screening.

UAMS Thoracic Surgeon Dr. Katy Marino stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about a screening event coming this Saturday.

The Lung Cancer Screening Day event will be held on Nov. 11 at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at UAMS from 8 a.m. to noon.

Marino said that Arkansas ranks 49th in the nation in lung cancer incidence, primarily due to low screening rates.

The event is for adults 50-80 who currently smoke or have quit in the past 15 years or have a 20-pack-a-year smoking history.

If you qualify, insurance will cover the cost.