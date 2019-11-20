UAMS doctor discusses cartilage regrowth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New research has suggested that cartilage, the cushion that enables joints to move without pain can be regrown if it gets worn, according to the national inpatient sample.

However, Doctor Jeffrey Stambough is an orthopedic surgeon at UAMS in Little Rock and he is not so convinced.

Doctor Stambough says each patient is a cause by case scenario. He cautions folks and says there is currently no cure. It’s either all in injection or pill for arthritis.

“We still not to the point where we can say you have an injury you have a defect in your knee. If those go untreated it will lead to arthritis. Can we intervene early? To date, there is not sort of injection that will magically fill that in.”

Studies suggest about 1 in 4 adults suffer from chronic knew pain. The number of sore, swollen and stiff knees has risen 65 percent in the past four decades and the increase can’t be explained by aging or obesity alone.