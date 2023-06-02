LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Children in Little Rock this month will have the opportunity to get free dental care.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Department of Dental Hygiene will offer a free Summer of Smiles clinic to children 3 to 17 years old on June 16. The event will be held at Freeway Medical Tower from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Freeway Medical Tower is located at 5800 West 10th Street, Suite 501.

The clinic will offer preventive services such as dental cleanings, examinations, X-ray imaging and fluoride treatments. Appointments are required for services.

To schedule an appointment, call 501-686-5733 and mention “Summer of Smiles.”