LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As images of the school shooting in Texas continue to fill news reports and social media feeds, children are being more exposed to images of violence where the victims look just like them.

Clinical child psychologist Dr. Sufna John with UAMS stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss how parents can talk to their kids about the recent events coming from Texas and how to reinforce a sense of safety in our own lives.

John noted that as a psychologist and parent herself, it can be hard to deal with daily stressors before something as traumatic as the shooting happens and encouraged other parents to make sure they are addressing their own needs so they can best help their children.

She also talked about how to best discuss these kinds of tragedies with kids of different ages, encouraging parents to be proactive with children, making sure there is plenty of time for the discussion, setting a baseline of information and using language that best fits each child.

John mentioned that it is important to remind them that the people around them are working to keep them safe and but in context the frequency of these kinds of incidents. She also said it was key not to press the issue but rather to let children know you are open to further talks on their timeframe.