LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Oral Health Clinic with an expansion.

Friday, the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation Oral Health Clinic had a ceremony to mark the anniversary.

The clinic also received a $25,000 check from the Arkansas State Dental Association.

The expansion will increase the number of patients that can be seen at the clinic and provide more room for the latest in dental technology, and more room to train future Arkansas dentists.

“I’m sure everyone in Arkansas either knows someone who is battling cancer or knows someone who needs a joint replacement,” Ashley McMillan of UAMS said. “A heart transplant, a heart surgery, all of those things require our mouths to be in ideal condition for us to have good outcomes for those procedures.”

McMillan said plans are also underway to expand the clinic’s Dental Services for Special Needs adults in Arkansas.

In the past decade, around 18,000 patients have been treated at the clinic.