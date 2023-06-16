LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health professionals at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences spread awareness about the importance dental hygiene for youth with their “Summer of Smiles” event Friday.

The free clinic offered children ages 3 through 17 preventive services which included dental cleaning, examinations, x-ray imaging and fluoride treatments.

Some parents said it was a blessing financially.

“The day she told me about it, she came in, she was getting her hair done and she saw it over the news,” said Calandra Lucas the aunt of a youth patient. “She said Well Auntie they’re having an event on the 16th. and I said ok I’ll look into it. it was beneficials and it was free.”

The summer of smiles clinic gave families a much-needed break in their wallets at a time when they say they needed it most. Not even an unexpected delay in making an appointment would prevent taking advantage of the services.

“When time came, we didn’t have transportation for today,” Lucas said. “So, we had to take a lift to get here.”

Through the UAMS, the hospital can offer this free clinic for people who don’t always have access to dental care.

Senior UAMS student Whitney West says the clinic offered more than just free services to patients, giving students like her a chance to get some hands-on experience before heading into their careers.

“We get chance to see patients as if we were in a clinic setting. So, it helps us for when we graduate get into the real world,” West said. “Most of the kids went ahead and had their cleans done today as well as fluoride applications and all that a big thing that we harp on is the oral health instructions.”

Families like Lucas say they are grateful for events like these and urge the public to participate whenever they are offered…

“I just think it’s very important in general to have clean teeth and healthy teeth because you kind of need it for everything,” 15-year-old patient India Hart said.

“This is a blessing. whether you have the finances or not this is a big opportunity for your children,” said Lucas.