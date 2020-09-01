UAMS awarded $3.8M for National Research Center to study effectiveness of digital health in rural health care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Institute for Digital Health & Innovation received a 4-year $3.8 million grant from the federal Health Resources & Services Administration to establish a national research center. The center will examine the effectiveness of digital health in delivering health care in rural areas and hospitals.

It was announced on August 20 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan at a news conference at the state capitol.

“COVID-19 has limited many of our normal activities, such as visiting a doctor,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “The internet and access to it has enabled many Arkansans to make virtual visits to a physician. This grant will help us to identify the best ways to deliver health care virtually and affordably across the state.”

