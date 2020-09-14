UAMS asking for NICU donations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is asking people to donate to two fundraisers.

One of the fundraisers is called The Swaddle Sleep Sack helps keep babies warms and safe during their NICU stay by donating new or gently used sleep sacks.

If you want to donate email nicureunion@uams.edu with a drop-off date, time, and phone number. All donations will need to be in a plastic bag and brought to the circle driveway in front of UAMS.

There will be a box in the NICU break room available for donations from staff members.

The other fundraiser is called the NICU Tiny Hands Support Fund. This fundraiser needs multiple items such as:

Food Pantry: Non-perishable food items: granola bars, soup cups, peanut butter crackers, cereal boxes, packaged crackers, etc.

Blankets: 3’X3’

Sibling Support: Crayons, washable markers, colored pencils, coloring books, children’s books

Family Needs Closet: Hygiene items: small shampoos, body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, and sanitary pads. Clothing: Robes, house shoes, socks, etc.

Monetary donations: You may make monetary donations to the Tiny Hands Auxiliary Fund at UAMS. Donations help to directly support:

Funding of the NICU Graduate Reunion

Purchasing holiday meals for families: Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas

Providing care cards for meals

Purchasing gas cards for those in need

Purchasing small equipment such as cribs, swings, mobiles, sound machines, etc.

Supporting the expansion of the NICU Virtual Wall of Hope

The money donations can be sent to UAMS Auxiliary NICU Tiny Hands Fund at 4301 W. Markham, Slot 527, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205