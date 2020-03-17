UAM announces instruction will remain online until end of spring semester

MONICELLO, Ark. (News release) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello announced today that it will continue to deliver all instruction in an online setting through the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

The university will continue to remain open. Residence halls and food service also remain open.

Students at the UAM Colleges of Technology will receive communication about specific lab-based programs. All UAM faculty and staff will continue to offer student support services.

Students should be checking Blackboard and university email regularly for class instructions and other important updates.