UALR to host discussions on race and ethnicity conflicts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It is sometimes hard to talk about race but that’s exactly what UALR is doing tomorrow as a way to find solutions to the race and ethnicity conflicts within our city.

Tough subjects on race will be up for discussion at this semester’s first open forum.

Currently, there are two scheduled forums, one tomorrow and the other on Thursday.

These public conversations are follow-ups to other forums that were held this past summer.

UALR’s Chancellor Dr. Christina Drale says these conversations are the first step in finding answers.

“We are committed to addressing the problems of social justice and equality so we need to be part of that conversation,” said Dr. Christina Drale , Chancellor for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

The University plans on having more throughout the year as a way to help different groups.

The University plans on having more throughout the year as a way to help different groups.

Wednesday:

Thursday: