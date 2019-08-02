UALR Athletic Director hired at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Athletic director at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, has been hired at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley as Vice President and Director of Athletics.
Chasse Conque, who served as Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at UALR since 2015, has accepted the job with UTRGV.
While at UALR, Conque helped lead a resurgence of the athletic department, both on and off the playing surfaces:
- Little Rock won a combined 19 team and individual Sun Belt Conference championships, highlighted by both the men’s and women’s basketball teams reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
- Three Little Rock head coaches garnered Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year honors.
- Nearly four dozen Little Rock student-athletes were named all-conference.
- In 2017-18, Little Rock posted the highest Graduation Success Rate of any Division I institution in Arkansas in six of the last seven years, graduating 82 percent of Trojan student-athletes.
- Little Rock student-athletes have posted a department-wide GPA above 3.00 for 13 consecutive semesters, including a 3.36 GPA in Fall 2018 in which 124 Little Rock student-athletes registered a GPA of 3.00 or higher and 38 boasted a perfect 4.00.
- In Spring 2018, Little Rock added a wrestling program that joined the Pac-12 Conference.
- In 2017-18, Little Rock set a program record for fundraising, raising $4.3 million to bring its total to more than $11 million over the past three years.