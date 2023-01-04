LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The UA Little Rock Trojans were finally able to return home to their court after it was destroyed by a burst pipe.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Trojans revealed their temporary court, announcing that they would return home to play on Wednesday night.

According to the Trojans, they will play on this court for the remainder of the year.

The original court was destroyed by a burst water pipe that came from the arctic blast that Arkansas received on Christmas weekend.

Also, according to the Trojans, this is the same court that Gonzaga and Michigan State played on in the Armed Forces Classic in November.

The UA Little Rock Trojans next play the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m.