UA-Little Rock students hold musical concert online using house-hold items, including one student’s pet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We are seeing that lessons learned during COVID-19 are going far beyond the classrooms or lecture halls.

For the UA-Little Rock percussion band students whose performances are being canceled, they’re showing that no virus can take away their willingness to make music.

Dr. Justin bunting is the director of percussion studies at UA-Little Rocks music department.

“A percussion instrument is a musical instrument that is sounded by being struck or scraped,” says Dr. Bunting. “This can including anything bascially.”

Anything and everything is exactly what teh students used – even one student using her pet dog to create sound.

“They students really loved it,” he explains. “This really is all about the students.”

When the coronavirus forced music classes to switch online and canceled the student’s end of the year campus performance — dr. bunting and the students got creative by creating a musical concert online.

He says this has shown everyone that the new normal, might have some benefits to learning.

“Even when we are back in person we should do stuff like this still. We are living in a digital age, even outside of our current situation and I think music-making really lends itself to interacting with digital platforms and things like that.” said Dr. Justin Bunting, Director of Percussion Studies

The students presented their musical performance online

The full concert can be found here, https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1609237832583574

As well as our YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/EAGvbFWWgBw