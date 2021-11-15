UA Little Rock student selected to dress performers at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Floats that are part of the modified Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, no crowds of onlookers were allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many people celebrate their Thanksgiving break with a family gathering and traditional meals, but this year will be a different for Gage Pipkin.

The University of Arkansas – Little Rock student was selected to give a helping hand at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Pipkin, a senior theatre arts major from Jonesboro, will get the opportunity to work with a group of about 20 people to dress the performers in costume who will be on the Louisiana state float, officials with UA Little Rock announced.

The opportunity came along from Pipkin’s friend Shirlee Idzakovich, a costume designer out of New York City. The two met at a workshop that she puts on for students at the International Thespian Festival.

Even though he hasn’t been a dresser or even been to a parade, Pipkin expressed that he is ready for the experience and wants to learn new skills. He also shared that he and his family are fans who watch the parade every year.

“Most of the time, I wake up on Thanksgiving morning to my mom telling me the parade has started,” Pipkin said. “My grandmother, who passed when I was in high school, also loved the parade. It’s crazy that we watch this every year, and now I’m going to help with the parade in person.”

Coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will kick off at 9 a.m. on KARK-TV.