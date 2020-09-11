UA Little Rock see decrease in enrollment since Fall

LITTLER ROCK, Ark. — Although there aren’t many students seen on the campus of The University of Arkansas Little Rock’s campus, university officials said their Fall 2020 enrollment surpasses their initial projections.

“We were super excited about that,” UA – Little Rock Director of Admissions, Chelsea Ward said. “We worked really hard this year to try to minimize that as much as possible in the miss of a pandemic.

Ward said the university has been working hard to keep college students registered for school.

“We talked with colleagues across the state from other two years, four year public/private universities and colleges and they’re seeing kind of the same trend right now,” Ward said.

UA-Little Rock isn’t the only place seeing the effects of COVID-19 several other college campuses like Arkansas State reported a decrease.

There’s around 8,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies students enrolled this fall at UA-Little Rock but it’s down more than 5 percent since Last Fall.

“We did a lot of different things this year to try to minimize that.. before COVID-19 hit and so I think that helped out a lot,” Ward said.

There is an increase in a particular department. The School of Law saw a 6 percent uptick for applications and admissions, which is more than they were expecting in the middle of a pandemic.

Earlier this year the university had budget cuts but they hope to continue to do better.

“Trying to keep going and I know that our Chancellor, Chancellor Drale is making the best decisions possible,” said Chelsea Ward the Director of Admissions.

Here’s the full release from the University: