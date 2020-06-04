UA Little Rock School of Public Affairs studying systemic issues of race relations in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As protests have mounted here in Little Rock for the past five days many are chanting about systemic issues of race relations. The School of Public Affairs at UA Little Rock has put out an update to that study.

They’re most recent findings show that 86% of the clergy agree or strongly agree that Little Rock has a problem with racial division.

Only 60% agree or strongly agree say that they believe the issue is of importance to them.

We spoke with Brian Rodgers with Mosaic Temple in Little Rock and he says we are seeing how the issue is of importance has manifested in the recent protests.

He says he has not seen many of those older generation clergymen lead those protests and that this is now a younger generation’s fight, but he does wonder after the protesting subsides, what is the call to action?

“To push our legislators to taking those next steps, to put legislation on the floor, and to pass laws and to do things to try and end some of the racial strike we’re seeing over the last few years,” said Rodgers.

This study also cites I-630’s hand in dividing the community along with racial bounds and it found that many clergies still see it as a symbol of division within the city of Little Rock.

Rodgers even elaborates on that further saying you can see how 630 and 430 seemingly box in lower affluent communities from more affluent parts, which he says has contributed to some of that strife here in the capital city.