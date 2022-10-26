LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – University of Arkansas Little Rock researchers explored the role faith-based congregations have in racial justice.

The survey on racial justice is conducted every 4 years, dating back to 2012.

However, the researchers noted there was a particular trend with a certain group in the most recent survey.

“Race relations was the number one thing people wanted to see their congregation getting involved to help solve,” author of the research, Dr. Rebecca Glazier, noted.

In response to the results, researchers began to interview multiple congregations and their members in order to prepare resources specific to the group.

“So we spent the last two years asking survey questions to congregations, interviewing clergy leaders, interviewing national experts on faith-based racial justice and bringing together and developing resources on these topics,” Glazier said.

Now after 10 years of research, the group is planning to hold a summit to provide resources to those in the faith-based community on race topics.

“People see their place of worship as a place where they should be talking about race. They see it as a safe space to talk about what can be a really difficult issue,” Glazier said.

Glazier said they will be doing the survey again in 2024 and they look forward to hopefully having more input from even more congregations.

Glazier also said that all of their resources they have prepared will go online after the summit on Nov. 2.