LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and UA Little Rock will be hosting an event on campus to register students to vote. It will be in the Ottenheimer Library Courtyard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is part of a larger event which will allow UA Little Rock to compete with other Sun Belt Conference Institutions to see who can register the most students.

It is also going to be available https://www.securetheballot.org/sunbelt for those who can’t make it.