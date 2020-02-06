UA Little Rock makes $1.5 million more in budget cuts for this fiscal year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UA Little Rock announces second-round cuts, which is more than $1.5 billion.

UA Little Rock Chancellor Dr. Christina S. Drale announced today that in December she shared with the campus community their budget schedule for this year, and announced the first of three rounds of cuts for the fiscal year 2020.

Drale said their immediate goal is to balance their operating budget to make up for the revenue shortfall from a 9% decline in enrollment.

This is the second-round cuts, which total is $1,520,801.

Below is a document that indicates the budget adjustments they will be making this month.

In the first round, an itemized list of eliminated positions is provided at the end of the document.

Drale notes that several of these cuts are for the fiscal year 2020 and will not carry over into 2021.

She said an example of this would be the utility savings. They will put this sum back into the fiscal 2021 budget, because they do not know whether these savings will be the same for next year.

Drale states with this second round of cuts, they will be at $3.3 million in cuts so far this year.