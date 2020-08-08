UA-Little Rock holds first Trojan drive-up event

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday night, UA-Little Rock held its first Trojan drive-up event.

It allowed students to apply for admission, tour the campus, and meet with advisors, all the while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Students we spoke to said it was a helpful event given so many questions surrounding the school year.

“It just makes people feel secure. I know I don’t have an autoimmune deficiency, I’m not at risk or anything but for the people at risk I think it makes them feel better,” said Hunter Raimey a UA-Little Rock student.

“Definitely going into the school year, I’m worried about people not caring about the virus and not social distancing it getting worse, but for me personally I plan on keeping a distance from everyone,” said Jenna Lee a UA-Little Rock student.

The fall semester at UA-Little Rock starts Monday, August 24.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories