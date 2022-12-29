LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A home team is without a home court on Thursday after burst pipes ruined their court last week.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans are having to make a fast break to another venue for Thursday night after winter weather caused extensive damage at the Jack Stephens Center.

The men’s and women’s teams will be playing at Simmons Bank Arena for the doubleheader against Tennessee-Martin.

Athletic Director George Lee said this decision comes after a pipe burst inside one of the mechanical closets in Jack Stephens on Friday. Water flowed down from the closet onto the Jack Foley Court for up to ten hours.

Lee went to see the damage Friday and said he was shocked at just how bad it was.

“The middle of the court – if you can imagine – there’s just peaks and valleys,” he said, recalling the aftermath from Friday.

Lee added that there was an inch or two of water on top of the court when he first saw the damage. Underneath the court was completely flooded.

After seeing that the teams clearly would not be able to play on their home courts for this game against Tennessee-Martin, Lee called some friends at Simmons Bank Arena to see if playing there would be an option.

“If it wouldn’t have been for that, we probably wouldn’t have been able to play the games here in central Arkansas tonight,” he said.

Lee said he is extra thankful for insurance and how it will help with these repairs because the damage will total up to at least a few hundred thousand dollars.

“The last court that we’ve put in that I had a lot to do with was on another part of our campus was $225,000 and that was in 1999,” he said.

As for the next steps beyond Thursday night’s game, Lee said they should be done tearing the court out by Friday and a company will come in on Monday to install a temporary court for the teams to play on for the remainder of the season. Between this season and the next, a permanent court will be put back into place.