LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The UA Little Rock men and women’s basketball games have been moved to the Simmons Bank Arena after their home court was damaged.

According to school officials, freezing temperatures caused a water coil to burst in the Jack Stephens Center, leaving the Joe Foley Court covered in water. For safety reasons, school officials decided to change the venue.

The Little Rock Trojans’ Twitter account posted a photo of the court Wednesday, showing crews working on drying and assessing the court for future games.

Director of Athletics George Lee expressed his appreciation on the Simmons Bank Arena cooperating with the university on such short notice.

“This situation has posed a unique challenge and I’m grateful for their flexibility and assistance to help us keep our OVC opening doubleheader in central Arkansas,” he said.

UA Little Rock will play the University of Tennessee at Martin Thursday, Dec. 29. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.