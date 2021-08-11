UA Little Rock awarded $175K grant to create online teacher academy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is looking to create an online teacher academy program with the help of a new federal grant.

On Wednesday, UA Little Rock announced that they were awarded a $175K grant by the Arkansas Department of Education for the 2021-2022 Online Teacher Academy Endorsement program, providing training for K-12 teacher in Arkansas.

Daryl Tate, School of Education assistant professor and Learning System Technology Education program coordinator will be the academy’s director.

“Educators in the 21st century need to have certain skill sets to be effective in their classes, whether they are teaching hybrid, fully online, or face-to-face classes,” Tate said. “This grant from the Arkansas Department of Education will help us prepare K-12 teachers to deliver quality online learning to their students.”

According to UA Little Rock, teachers can earn a graduate certificate with the completion of an additional course.

Teachers may also earn a master’s degree with the completion of six courses after the graduate certificate, according to UA Little Rock.

For more information about the program visit the Learning Systems Technology Education program website at UALR.edu.