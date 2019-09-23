U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announces $15.3M infrastructure grants to Arkansas airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 21 Arkansas airports will be getting improvements thanks to a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The money is part of a $986M award for U.S. airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of a total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Arkansas will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants to airports in Arkansas include the following awards:

Almyra Municipal, $393,110 – to build a taxiway.

Woodruff County, $297,360 – to improve a runway safety area, as well as rebuild runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway.

Batesville Regional, $115,934 – to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway.

Frank Federer Memorial, $284,559 – to rehabilitation runway lighting and install navigational aids

Calico Rock-Izard County, $149,892 – to rehabilitate an apron, taxiway and runway.

Harrell Field, $251,739 – to expand an apron and install perimeter fencing.

Cantrell Field, $1,139,605 – to build an apron and taxiway.

J. Lynn Helms Sevier County, $596,094 – to rehabilitate a runway.

Fordyce Municipal, $299,822 – to install airport beacons, navigational aids, and rehabilitate a runway.

Heber Springs Municipal, $145,611 – to remove obstructions and install airport beacons.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National/Adams Field, $3,905,785 – to expand an apron.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National/Adams Field, $2,368,602 – to expand an apron.

Searcy County, $300,000 – to rehabilitate a runway, apron and taxiway.

Howard County, $299,623 – to rebuild runway lighting.

North Little Rock Municipal, $266,391 – to install weather reporting equipment.

Paris Municipal, $275,220 – to install navigational aids and rehabilitate a runway and apron.

Russellville Regional, $1,575,202 – to rebuild runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway.

Sheridan Municipal, $1,336,006 – to build a taxiway.

Stuttgart Municipal Carl Humphrey Field, $520,284 – to rebuild taxiway lighting and rehabilitate the taxiway.

Waldron Municipal, $292,613 – to rebuild runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway.

Warren Municipal, $474,678 – to rebuild an apron.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Click here for a complete listing of grants.