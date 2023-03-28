LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A member of the president’s cabinet will visit Little Rock Wednesday to discuss funding for airport safety.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced a visit to Clinton National Airport as the first stop of a multi-state tour designed to highlight safety improvements accomplished through federal funding.

Recent investments in safety have allowed airports to make changes to taxiways, reducing the risk of runway incursions. The secretary’s tour will highlight these improvements.

Buttigieg said the investments are leading to an increase in air safety.

“America has the world’s safest and most complex aviation system because of our rigorous standards and the dedicated aviation workforce that ensures millions of people get to their destinations safely every day,” he said. “But we can never take our safety record for granted – as recent close calls have made clear.”

The visit comes after a February 22 plane crash at the airport where five were killed.

The secretary added that he is looking forward to hearing from people putting the new safety measures into effect. He recently spoke at an FAA Safety Summit about increasing data sharing to improve flight safety.