U.S. Marshals track Bentonville suspect to Florida

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man wanted by Bentonville police was arrested in Florida by U.S. Marshals.

Eduardo Martinez, was wanted for domestic battery in the first degree of a three-month-old minor and was found and arrested by U.S. Marshals Monday morning in West Palm Beach Florida.

