FORT SMITH, Ark. — U.S. Marshals arrested a Fort Smith murder suspect Tuesday morning.

Christopher Stowell was wanted by the Fort Smith Police Department for second degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons in the second offence after a shooting that happened in Fort Smith last week.

The investigation led to a home in Fort Smith where Stowell was identified and taken into custody. He had a .380 caliber handgun at the time of his arrest.