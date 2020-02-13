U.S. Census Bureau hosts Job Blitz in downtown Little Rock Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Job Blitz is happening Thursday in downtown Little Rock.

The Census Bureau is looking for hundreds of thousands of temporary workers across the country, and there’s a major need in Arkansas.

To get every person counted, it takes a lot of part-time employees.

The Census Bureau is looking to fill for five different positions.

The role with the most openings is census takers. They go to houses that haven’t completed the census to make sure it’s done.

The bureau is looking for field supervisors to oversee the census takers.

There is also a need for recruiting assistants who help find people to work the temporary positions.

The bureau is also looking for clerks who will work in administrative and clerical roles.

There is also a need for office operations supervisors to oversee clerks.

As far as pay in Little Rock, it will range from $17 to $23.50 an hour. The pay is weekly and the hours are flexible.

The census goes out in April, so these workers will start pretty soon.

They’re expected to work around six to eight weeks in total.

If you want to apply, you can go to the blitz Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Little Rock Census Office on 200 W. Capitol Ave.