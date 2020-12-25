U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland announces resignation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — United States Attorney Cody Hiland of Conway, has announced his resignation as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, effective 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2020.

After his resignation, the 48-year-old Hiland says he plans to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

Hiland has served as U.S. Attorney since 2017.

He had previously served as the elected Prosecuting Attorney for the 20th Judicial District of Arkansas.