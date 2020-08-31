U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reopens Rising Star Park after 2019 flooding

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pine Bluff Site Office announced Rising Star Park will reopen Monday.

The park was closed due to damage caused during the 2019 Arkansas River Flood.

Officials say there are still a few maintenance improvements that will take place in the park after the recreation season is over.

According to a news release sent Monday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the restroom facility and the gatehouse will be replaced.

Campsites are available on an immediate reservation basis and can be made online through www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

Officials say no fees will be collected onsite because of COVID-19 and the boat ramp will be open.

For more information, call the Pine Bluff Site Office at 870-534-0451.

For more information on recreation, visit www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook and on Twitter.

