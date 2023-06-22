LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock district has announced that Wynne native Jim Marple is their 2023 Civilian of the Year.

Marple is the Chief of Emergency Management for the Little Rock district, he has led emergency management efforts throughout the year.

Marple helped with events such as responding to Hurricane Ian in Florida, as well as the March 31 tornado in central Arkansas.

Officials with the USACE also said that Marple has organized seven stakeholder meetings and hosted four tactical training exercises to ensure the district is prepared and ready to respond in the case of natural, national, technological, and environmental disasters.

The Civilian of the Year Award is the top award given annually to a Department of the Army civilian for their outstanding contributions to the organization’s missions.

The USACE’s Little Rock district includes southern Missouri and most of the state of Arkansas and manages $3.1 billion worth of public infrastructure, including reservoirs, navigation locks and dams, hydroelectric power plants, public parks and more.

For more information about the USACE or the Little Rock district, visit them online.