U.S. Army celebrates 245th birthday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week, the U.S. Army will be celebrating 245 years.

Today Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin celebrated the Army’s 245th birthday with a ceremonial “Cutting of the Cake” with the U.S. Army recruiting command.

Griffin encourages anyone who is young and still deciding their future to consider serving.

“It’s been a long time since I joined. It’s one of the best decisions I ever made. And the beauty of the guard/reserve you can still pursue your career and still serve,” said Lt. Governor Tim Griffin.

The official 245th birthday for the U.S. Army is this Sunday, June 14.

