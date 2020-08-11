U of A prepares ahead of move-in week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) — Starting Tuesday more than 5,700 students will be moving on to the University of Arkansas’s campus.

The university has developed a plan to keep students as safe as possible during the move-in process.

Some of the things being done to ensure a safe move-in due to COVID-19:

Additional move-in dates and times and a decreased volume of students and parents at each arrival time

Students asked to bring no more than two other people into their residence hall during move-in

Enhanced cleaning in all high-touch areas in the halls during move-in

Volunteers and Housing staff will not directly touch resident’s items during move-in.

Faculty and staff will not be able to park in any of the red resident-reserved lots during move-in dates.

Resident reserved parking that will not be available includes Lots 6, 22, 30, 37, 40, 41, 48, 40A, 50 and 64.

Incoming students and parents will use those spaces during move-in, as well as Lot 62 (a yellow faculty and staff lot) and the first level of Stadium Drive Parking Garage.

Lot 62 and Stadium Drive Parking Garage’s first level will be closed to university employees between 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 20.

South Stadium Drive will be closed, between the roundabouts, from Clinton Drive to Leroy Pond beginning at 7 a.m. for student move-in. This is the block of Stadium Drive just east of Adohi Hall.

While motorists will have access to the roundabouts, they are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible because of student move-in traffic. Motorists are encouraged to exercise extreme caution in this area during these times.

Parents or family members who are assisting their student during move-in can park in the following locations:

Garland Avenue Parking Garage (upper levels)

Harmon Avenue Parking Garage (any level)

Lots on the west side of Razorback Road

Lot 56 near Martin Luther King Blvd

Parking for parents, however, should only be used during move-in dates. Not for overnight parking.

Current parking permit holders can still park in the non-resident reserved areas previously mentioned, but should remember that conditions are crowded during move-in.

University Police will have an increased presence during move-in, with officers stationed at various places on campus to help keep traffic moving.

Move-in maps show the proper arrival routes to each residence hall. It’s crucial that arriving students and parents follow these routes to avoid construction areas that may hinder their arrival.