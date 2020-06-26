Tyson poultry worker dies from COVID-19

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Tyson employee at the Van Buren plant died from COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Friday, June 26.

A Tyson spokesperson tells KNWA/FOX24, “We are saddened by the loss of any Tyson team member and sympathize with the family at this difficult time.”

As of Thursday, June 25, an Arkansas Department of Health report showed Tyson had 11 locations with active COVID-19 cases. The Van Buren location, in Crawford County, had 30 cases in addition to 11 recoveries.

Tyson of Rogers, in Benton County, reported the most active cases with 163.

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

Tyson said its top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we have put in place a host of protective steps at our facilities that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidelines for preventing COVID-19, including at our Van Buren facility.