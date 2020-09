ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale-based Tyson Foods has donated a record amount of protein over the last 12 months.

In total, the poultry giant has donated more than 30-million pounds — or 120-million meals — to fight hunger.

The value: $65 million.

Tyson Foods says it’s proud to play a critical role in feeding the nation during this challenging time.