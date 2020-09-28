Tyson Foods donates over $757,000 to Arkansas in 2020

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, Inc. has donated more food over the past year than ever in its 85-year history, the company reported today.

More than 30 million pounds, or the equivalent of 120 million meals, were donated by the company during the last 12 months to fight hunger.

The food donations were part of more than $75 million the company invested to fulfil its commitment to address hunger insecurity, support its team members and improve the quality of life in the communities where it operates.

The company’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund distributed grants and food donations to nonprofit organizations working to help people in plant commuities across the U.S. The company has also provided $6 million in financial assistance through its Helping Hand program directly to team members in need during the pandemic.

“Our company is proud to play a critical role in feeding the nation during this challenging time, and we recognize the importance of supporting our team members, their families and our plant communities,” said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer, Tyson Foods. “We’ve focused resources where we can generate the most impact and support organizations doing heroic work at the local level.”

This year, the partnership between Tyson Foods and Feed the Children served families in hundreds of communities ensuring that those who have not previously had to worry about their livelihoods before COVID-19 still had access to nutritious food. The organization also partnered to provide much-needed food and disaster relief following Hurricane Laura.

