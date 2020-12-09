Tyson Foods donates over 38,000 pounds of protein to Little Rock hunger relief agency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tyson Foods announced on Wednesday a donation made of over 38,000 pounds of protein to Watershed Human and Community Development Agency’s food pantry in Little Rock, to help feed the community during the holidays.

Tyson will also be donating the use of one of their refrigerated trailers to store the food.

“Watershed and the residents of this state are so fortunate to have the Tyson family and Tyson Foods as a donor to our agency. I believe they are true servants of God with their benevolence to those in need in this state, around the world, and especially in Little Rock,” said Rev. Hezekiah D. Stewart Jr., founder of Watershed Human and Community Development Agency.

The agency has been providing dinners to the food insecure in Pulaski County and preparing meals for school children during the holiday break. The organization’s safety-net programs also provide access to food and clothing, transportation, utility assistance, and special outreach services to those with disabilities.

This is the 27th year that Tyson Foods has given to the Watershed. Tyson Foods first donated protein to the Watershed back in 1993.

“We’re proud to continue our longstanding tradition of donating food to The Watershed during the holidays,” said Lance Martin, North Little Rock Complex Manager, Tyson Foods. “This important partnership helps to fight hunger in Arkansas.”

Tyson Foods has donated more food over the past 12 months than ever in its 85-year history. The company donated a record 30 million pounds of protein, equivalent to 120 million meals, this year to fight hunger. The donations were part of nearly $75 million invested to support its team members and critical needs in local communities where the company operates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about The Watershed and how you can help, please visit https://thewatershed1.com.

