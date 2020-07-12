Two women dead in Garland County shooting late Saturday evening

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Two women are dead after a shooting Saturday in Garland County.

The names of the women have not been released.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Akers Road.

A man is in custody, arrested after a chase involving Garland County deputies and the Arkansas State Police about 30 minutes after the initial call.

An officer with the Arkansas State Police received a minor injury while stopping the suspect’s vehicle, but was observed and released after a few minutes at a local hospital.

Multiple witnesses report being interviewed late into the night.

Neighbors say authorities were called for help after multiple people witnessed the shooting on a landing on the front of one of the buildings.

A description was provided by witnesses, say neighbors, and authorities were able to quickly locate the vehicle.

The pursuit followed, starting on East Grand (Highway 70 east), ending in Saline County.

Charges against the man are pending.