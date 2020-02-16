Two vacant homes burn in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Fire crews responded to two blazes at vacant homes.

One on a late Saturday night on Wolfe Street near Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and one Sunday morning on Commerce near the Soma neighborhood.

Commerce Street

Wolfe Street

Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of Wolfe Street around 10:00 p.m.

Fire crews were able to confine the worst damage to the back portion of the home and the upstairs.

The cause has not been determined, but no one was living in the home.

About a mile away, there was another fire at the 19th Century home on Commerce Street in the 1400 block that began around 4:00 a.m.

That home was gutted.

The owner of the Commerce Street address, who has been doing renovations, said five months of work has now been lost.

He says he can’t say for sure, but suspects that the Commerce Street fire was set on purpose.

“I can’t tell you if it’s envy, jealousy, hatred. I can’t begin to tell you, maybe it’s a transient. I don’t understand it,” said Cleveland Thomas the homeowner.

The investigation into the cause of both fires is continuing.