Two UCA students among newly appointed Law Enforcement Task Force

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early June, Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas.

Since then a group has hosted its first meeting and started working to make recommendations for law enforcement agencies across the state.

More than 25-30 people have come together to make up this task force, two of them are students at the University of Central Arkansas. One of the students is majoring in political science and said she just wants to do the right thing for Black Arkansans.

“Layla and I, we saw the video of George Floyd and we wanted to put on a protest in our, neighboring city of our home town,” UCA student Emma Davis said.

What started off as planning a simple protest, has turned into a new calling for UCA students Emma Davis and Layla Holloway.

“It’s so mind blowing to think from that we got on a task force together,” Davis said.

The two 19-year-old said they’re the youngest among the group for the states new law enforcement task force.

“Now that were in a position where we have to make a change,” Davis said. “It shows that Arkansans and the governor of Arkansas are actually willing to make that change.”

Gov. Hutchinson appointed the group of community activists, city leaders, law enforcement and leaders in training with a goal to advance the state of law enforcement across the natural state.

Just last week when they met — increasing diversity in police departments, building community relations, and mental heath training were the main topics of discussion.

Davis said she hopes they can make a change with things like holding police accountable.

“Police officers, if they kill someone, I do believe that there needs to be some sort of action, whether it’s just or unjust,” Davis said.

Davis said there’s a lot that needs to be done but she is excited to get to work.

“So this task force is dedicated to continuing to fight for racial equality and fight against police brutality in the state of Arkansas,” Davis said.

The task force will meet every month and then make its final recommendations to Gov Hutchinson by December 31st.